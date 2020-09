Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Liberation War Museum trustee and Sammilito Samajik Andolone President Ziauddin Tariq Ali.





In a message, she recalled the contribution of valiant Freedom Fighter Tariq Ali in implementing the spirit of the great Liberation War.





Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

