Salman F Rahman for FTA with Malaysia



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman underscored the need for signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia to increase trade between the two friendly nations.







He made the remark at a virtual program on "Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh" organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Tuesday, said a press release on Wednesday, reports BSS.





Salman urged the Bangladeshi business leaders to prepare themselves to face the challenges of the new normal after the Covid-19 pandemic. "The challenges poised to be created due to the world trade and investment scenario will be extremely tough," he added. He said Bangladesh's Tax to GDP ratio is much lower compared to any other countries in South Asia.





"Widen the tax net and lower the tax rate in the upcoming plan of the Finance Ministry to balance and maintain the economic growth of the country," he added. Furthermore, he said, digitalization of around 135 OSS services will increase the tax collection rate which is another important agenda of the govt.







He informed that the government is getting ready to sign FTA with 13 identified countries and Malaysia is currently on the top 4-5 countries in that list. He expressed with positive vibes saying that this FTA will strengthen the bilateral trade relationship into a new height.





BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the webinar while BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul and Malaysian Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan, among others, spoke on the occasion. Sirazul Islam said that Bangladesh is gradually becoming a preferred choice for the investors. "





Government is offering competitive investment incentives for investors. Besides the post COVID landscape, Bangladesh can be a good option for the relocated or sunset industries.







The investors from many countries are showing their interest in Bangladesh," he added. Welcoming the honourable guests and participants, Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said that the new age is differentiated by the speed of technological breakthroughs, the pervasiveness of scope and the tremendous impact of new systems.







"Economic growth has accelerated to 8.27 percent, and likely to accelerate further in the coming years," he added. He said Bangladesh aspires to become an Upper Middle-Income country by 2031 with per capita income of more than US$5, 000 and the size of the economy crossing the $1 trillion mark.





Bangladesh is in the process of leveraging its strategic geographical location in the midst or confluence of India, China and ASEAN countries where Malaysia belongs, he added. Amir Farid Abu Hasan said Malaysia had just celebrated its 63rd year of independence on 31 August 2020. "It is also the year that Malaysia and Bangladesh commemorate its 48 years of bilateral relations.





Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Malaysia-Bangladesh relations under the auspicious leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, continue to strengthen as our leaders continue to engage under the parameters of the new normal," he added.







He noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among 2 the first world leaders to congratulate the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia's 8th Prime Minister back in March 2020. This is indeed a testament of the importance both leaders placed in ensuring that relations between the two great nations remain high, he added.







He said that economic diplomacy continues to play a fundamental role in the bilateral relations of both countries.BIDA and BMCCI members, presidents of leading chambers and associations, bankers, government officials, business leaders, media personalities and journalists took part in the webinar.





