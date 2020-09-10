Amit has dissatisfaction about his career



Noted film actor Amit Hasan started his acting career through 'Chatku' Ahmed directed Chetona. Hasi was heroine of Amit in that film. Though Amit has crossed 30 years of his career and won the minds of many film-lovers but there is a sorrow and dissatisfaction in his mind still now. He never got the National Film Award in role of either hero or villain. It is dissatisfaction in mind of Amit Hasan.





While talking in this regard Amit Hasan said, "There are many viewers' choice films where I acted so well. Specially I can remember films 'Bidrohi Premik', 'Ujan Bhati', 'Tumi Shudhu Tumi', 'Bini Sutar Mala', etc where I acted in role of hero, while in 'Eito Prem' and 'Shahenshah' where I played the role of villain.







But I couldn't get the National Film Award till now. So, I can remember the loves, which I got from my fans and crores of viewers a sorrow remains in my mind. It is really a painful for me not to get the state award after working more than three decades in the film industry."





Hailed from Tangail, Amit Hasan tied the nuptial knot with Laboni Hasan on February 12 in 1995. They are parents of two daughters. Amit produced two films till now. He has already finished shooting of Shahin Sumon's film 'Bidrohi', Shamim Ahmed Roni's 'Bikkhobh', Montazur Rahman Akbar's 'My Darling', Abul Kalam Azad's 'O My Love' and Rokibul Alam Rokib's 'Yes Madam'. Till now Amit acted in 15 TV plays. He first acted in TV play against film actress Moushumi in 'Gram Gonjer Meye'. Now Amit is the President of Bangladesh Film Club.



