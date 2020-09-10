Nipun in new film 'Birottwo'



National Film Award winner popular film actress Nipun started her journey as an entrepreneur by launching her beauty related outlet, Tulip in the capital's Banani area on January 3 in 2016. By Nipun's restless efforts within five years Tulip has now become one of the reputed beauty houses. Nipun is not regular in acting now like previous time. Her full concentration is to Tulip Nails & Spa and Tulip Fashion now.





As she has established her organization, so Nipun can stand besides helpless and destitute people in different festivals and disasters. By this way she becomes exceptional from others and also inspirational to all.





In 2018, Nipun acted in a film titled Dhushor Kuasha, directed by Uttam Akash, for the last time. After a break, she has confirmed to work in a new film. On September 7, she signed in an agreement to act in talented play director Saidul Islam Rana's movie 'Birottwo'. It will be Rana's first directed movie.





Story, script and dialogue of the film were composed by director Rana himself. He has also composed lyrics for play-back songs for the film.Lutfa is an important role of this film.







Nipun informed that she will be seen to play the role of Lutfa in the film. Shukla Banik is producer and Ranjan Dutta is executive producer of the film. First phase shooting of the film is scheduled to start from October 1 in Faridpur. Nipun will take part in shooting of its first phase.





While talking about acting in the new film Nipun said, "I have liked story of the film 'Birottwo'. I have also liked the role in which I will work in the film. Therefore, full unit seems to be good to me. Though I am not regular in acting but if I get good story and role like 'Birottwo', and then I will definitely work. I believe 'Birottwo' will become a nice movie."

Leave Your Comments