KS Firoz passes away



Veteran Bangladeshi actor KS Firoz, known for portraying versatile characters in television, theatre and films, passed away on Wednesday at CMH at the age of 76, reports UNB.





The actor died at 6:20am on Wednesday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He was suffering from pneumonia. He had fever and breathing difficulties, according to family sources.





"My soldier father, Major Khandaker Shaheed Uddin Firoz (Retd.) (popularly known as K S Firoz) breathed his last at 6:20am yesterday at CMH and is now sleeping peacefully", his youngest daughter Preetu Firoz said.





As per his wish, he will be laid to rest at Banani Army Graveyard after Zuhr on Wednesday following Armed Forces' Last Respect Drill, Preetu further informed in a Facebook post.





As an integral part of drama unit 'Theatre', Firoz acted in popular plays such as 'Shaat Ghaat er Kanakori', 'Rakkhoshee' and Bengali adaptation of William Shakespear's 'King Lear'. He later became the President of Theatre.





His first television drama was 'Dweep Tobuo Jwoley', produced by Jaman Ali Khan for BTV.KS Firoz joined the Bangladesh Army in 1967. He retired from the Army as a Major in 1977. He married his wife Madhobi in 1974.





With the movie 'Lawarish', Firoz debuted in Bangladeshi film industry. After a long hiatus from the silver screen, he returned in Abu Sayeed directed film 'Shankhonad' (2004). He went on acting in Sayeed's film 'Banshi' (2007), Murad Parvez directed 'Chandragrohon' (2008) and 'Brihonnola' (2014).







Prior to his death, he acted in Sokal Ahmed directed drama 'Fulmohol' and 'Shunnota' by Moniruzzaman The actor left behind his wife Madhobi Firoz, eldest daughter Nadia Firoz, second daughter K Sadia Firoz and youngest daughter Preetu Firoz; sons-in-law Asif Iqbal, Atique Alam and Salman Sadiq Khan, grandsons Fayez Iqbal, Zohan and Abia.

