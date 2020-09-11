'Kantho shilpi Parishad Bangladesh' formed

Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya, Kumar Biswajit, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. -Collected



The tireless efforts of the last two months have brought good news to the music hall. This time, the singers have also united to protect the fair and long-sought moral and financial rights of the singers in the unified music arena and to stop anarchy in music industry.Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya, a country musician who has won the Swadhinota Padak, has taken post as the convener of this organization





A full-fledged convening committee has been formed comprising popular musician Kumar Bishwajit, who has won the National Film Award more than once, and Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel, a popular singer.





The advisory committee includes Syed Abdul Hadi, Niaz Mohammad Chowdhury, Khurshid Alam, Indramohan Rajbangshi, Rafiqul Alam, Fakir Alamgir, Linu Billah, Shaheen Samad, Papia Sarwar, Ferdous Ara, Abida Sultana and Yaqub Ali Khan.





Executive members are Fatema Tuz Zohra, Abida Sultana, Sadi Mohammad, Kiran Chandra Roy, Tapan Chowdhury, Fahmida Nabi, Samina Chowdhury, Rumana Morshed Konokchapa, Asif Akbar, Aditi Mohsin, Khairul Anam Shakil, Shafi Mondol, Robi Chowdhury, SI Tutul, Agun, Ankhi Alamgir, Chandan Sinha, Dinat Jahan Munni, Anima Roy, Priyanka Gop, Maidul Islam Khan Shuvo, Joy Shahriar, Kishore Das, Somnur Monir Konal, Ilias Hossain.





In this context, the newly appointed convener of the organization Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya said, "Bangla songs have an unprecedented power and tradition. In all streams of culture, music can instantly touch millions of hearts, awaken consciousness.Music and song have given impetus to all democratic movements from the anti-British movement to the language movement, Bengali liberation struggle and independence.







The golden jubilee of independence will be celebrated in 2021. Even in these long 50 years, no fair concept or policy could be made for the people of the neglected music industry. In all other streams of culture there is strong organizations and unity.







They can realize their demands organizationally. Today with the formation of Bangladesh Kanthoshilpi Parishad, the door of great unity was opened in the music hall. Communication with many was not possible due to time constraints. That is why we have left opened the inclusion of important singers in the committee."





Joint convener Kumar Bishwajit said, "We have lost many musicians in the past. Our humble respect for them. During the Corona period, the artiste community has become breathless after spending almost half of the year without work.







The stage is the main source of income for the vocalists, and that stage show is closed today. This reality has to be tackled in an organized manner. It is true that the best artistes of our country love music and are engrossed in creation. They never tried to grab for the money. But unity is needed to stop the deprivation of rights of others who have deserved it for a long time.







By organizing the country's leading and young progressive singers, we have consciously tried, on the basis of well thought-out opinion, to form the Singers Association of Bangladesh (Kanthoshilpi Parishad Bangladesh). I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to all concerned. "





Leave Your Comments