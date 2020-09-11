A poster of 'The Salt in Our Waters'. -Collected



Rezwan Shahriar Sumit directed feature film 'The Salt in Our Waters' (Nonajaler Kabya) will participate in the upcoming 64th BFI London Film Festival.Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, also writer of the film, confirmed it at an online conference conducted via Zoom on Tuesday.





'The Salt in Our Waters' has been produced jointly by Bangladeshi and French production companies namely mypixelstory and ARSAM International.The film's cast members including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Titas Zia, Tasnova Tamanna, Ashok Bepari and others were present at the Zoom conference.





'I visited Kuakata in 2007 when I was a student. The fishermen there left a lasting impression on me and I decided to portray their daily life in "The Salt in Our Waters", which is my first directorial venture. The shooting for the film commenced on July 13 and ended on September 3 of 2018. I really enjoyed shooting it. I thank all cast and crew members for their cooperation and support,' said Rezwan Shahriar Sumit.





Fazlur Rahman Babu said, 'I played the character of chairman in this film. I really enjoyed acting in "The Salt in Our Waters". Rezwan Shahriar Sumit has done a wonderful job as director. I hope the audience will enjoy the film.'





BFI London Film Festival is an annual film festival held in the United Kingdom. The event, founded in 1957, runs for two-week in October with co-operation from the British Film Institute. This year's festival will be held in hybrid format.





'The Salt in Our Waters' will be screened at the festival from October 7 to 18 everyday along with 49 films from different countries.The film's story is based on a remote fishing village of Bangladesh. Besides life of the fishermen, the film highlights scenic beauty of the coastal areas, nature and others.





Leave Your Comments