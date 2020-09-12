Shakib Khan to return after long time



Shakib Khan is the top hero of Dhaka films. He has taken place in the minds of the audience because of his acting. He has been away from shooting for a long time because of Corona epidemic. But this morning he returned to work after taking part in the shooting of 'Nabab LLB'. Shakib Khan has worked hard for a month for the character of this film.





Meanwhile, director Ananya Mamun said that he will shoot till October 10. Shakib Khan's current character also matches the director's imagination. The director hopes to finish the work by shooting continuously. He said that he has shot several sequences in three hundred feet of the capital.





Shakib Khan and Mahiya Mahi parried up together for a film after seven years. Earlier, two popular actors of the country Shakib Khan and Mahiya Mahi had acted in the film 'Bhalobasha Aajkal' released in 2013 under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia.





The production company of this film is 'Celebrity Production House'. In the meantime, several films have been made under their banner. This is one of the companies that is making films regularly in the country.

