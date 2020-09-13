'Scarface' remake will be shocking and R-rated

Universal Pictures has been trying to get a new Scarface remake off the ground for years, but it now appears as though the studio is willing to go an interesting route rather than an expected one.







Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind lush films like Call Me By Your Name and A Bigger Splash, is helming the latest remake of Scarface, is determined to make a hard R-rated movie that will shock audiences.







Speaking to Collider, Guadagnino has revealed that he is intent on making the remake as shocking as DePalma's 1982 version was upon release. Calling the character of Tony Montana an "archetype," Guadagnino says that evil characters like him are a "symptom" of the immigrant's need to achieve the American Dream.





The director adds that his film will be a hard R-rated movie and that the script, which he calls great, is one that will lead to a film that is "shocking." The Italian director seems to love courting controversy with his movies and certainly seems suited to directing Scarface.





Leave Your Comments