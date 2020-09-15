‘Nemesis’ looks ahead to better times in new single



Popular rock band Nemesis recently released a new song titled "Tumi, Ami O Bhor" for their fans. The song, through its lyrics, describe the present state of the world perfectly and give us hope for a new dawn. The lyrics were penned by the Nemesis frontman Md Zohad Reza Chowdhury while the song was mixed and mastered by Rakat Zami and Sultan Rafsan Khan.







The band also released a music video of the song on their official YouTube channel on September 9. The visually engaging music video gives us a glimpse of the past and builds hope for a better future.







In the new song's video, Nemesis fans can see clips from the video of the band's famous song "Kobe", making viewers nostalgic and reminding them of the good times. The lyrics and footage from "Kobe" are played on the screen of a vintage television set, highlighting the glorious days of the past. The Nemesis logo flickers on the background of the television.The animated parts of the video were done by Ahmed Intisher Fardeen while Chamak Siddiqua did the typography.







Earlier this month, the band also celebrated 15 years of their first album "Onneshon." Members of the band came live on their official Facebook page on September 5 to talk about the album and shared memories of the band's journey with the fans. Speaking at the event, Nemesis guitarist Zafir Huq recalled his days of growing up as a Nemesis fan and how exciting it is to be a member of the band now.







Zohad and Dio shared many stories about the band's formative years. In the comment section, one of the fans asked if it was possible to bring former founding member of Nemesis, Maher Khan, on live.Maher, a celebrated guitarist, stopped doing music back in 2013 for personal reasons. The entire live session was a treat for Nemesis fans and rock music lovers of the country.







Over the years, the Nemesis line-up changed a few times and the current line-up of the band consists of Zohad Reza Chowdhury on vocals and guitar, Raquibun Nabi Ratul on bass, Zafir Huq and Sultan Rafsan Khan on lead and Dio Haque on drums.

