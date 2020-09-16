'Joy Bangla Telemedicine App' launched



Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday formally inaugurated the operation of "Joy Bangla Telemedicine App" on parliament premises through video conference from his official residence.





With vision of the Awami League's science and technology affairs sub-committee, the telemedicine app has been developed to reach healthcare free of cost to people across the country through mobile application.





Obaidul Quader said, "Joy Bangla Telemedicine App adds a new dimension to the country's health sector. Patients can consult with physicians through video calls through this App to receive necessary healthcare services free of cost."





He said information of patients will be stored in the app so that it can be used for research in future.The minister went on to say, ''Before the 2008 general elections, the Awami League declared electoral pledge of building a hunger and poverty free 'Digital Bangladesh' with the optimum utilization of information and communication technology (ICT) at the golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021.''





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a vision of introducing a knowledge-based society having a strong footing in economy with the flourishing of ICT, he said, adding that the vision has turned into reality before 2021.





