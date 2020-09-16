DU students secure 2nd position in HWS Round Robin debate



Two students from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) secured the second position in the preliminary stage of prestigious Hobart and William Smith (HWS) Round Robin debate tournament.A team from IBA DU, consisting of Sajid Asbat Khandaker and Sourodip Paul, participated in this highly acclaimed tournament, and apparently made history.







They were the first Asian team to have ever made it to the finals of HWS Round Robin, ranking second only to a team from Harvard University in the preliminaries. Additionally, Sajid Asbat Khandaker was the second best speaker of the tournament with Sourodip Paul coming in as the 7th best speaker among 32 world class competitors of 16 universities.







Out of 30 points, IBA Dhaka won 22 points in the preliminary competition. The top ranked team Harvard DH had won 23 points in prelims. The 3rd and 4th ranked team Yale QE and Cambridge had won 21 points in preliminary rounds each.





