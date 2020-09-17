Orsha still getting response for her music video



Popular actress of present times Nazia Haque Orsha recently done a music video for which she is still getting response. "It is a success for an actor to do such a work in life. I was lucky to get the opportunity to attach with such a work. For this reason, I got popularity outside the country for that work. I give thanks to director of the music video.





I give also thanks to Runa Laila Madam and also grateful to her in this regard. I have cordial love to respected singer Asha Bhosle. I want to continue acting to be attached with such type of work in future," Orsha said this while talking about her performance as model in music video of Asha Bhosle's song, which was composed by Runa Laila. Title of the song was "Chole jawa dhewgulo ar firey asheni".







Orsha is getting huge response for the song, which was released last year on YouTube. Its lyric was written by Kabir Bakul and music was arranged by Raja Kaasheff. According to her, Asha Bhosle rendered the song, so the listeners have an interest about to hear the song. Therefore, a nice story was presented in the music video and Orsha performed superb as model in the video. Meanwhile, Orsha has returned to work. She has already acted against Niloy in an episode titled 'Aporadh of Somoyer Golpo' directed by Topu Khan. Earlier, she also acted in the episode titled Biswas Obisswas of the serial. She is working in a web series titled 'Sundori' for Bioscope.





Orsha has own liking for acting. For this reason, she loves to do acting. She never thinks about TRP, rating, view, etc because she always believes if a drama becomes good then it will surely reach into the viewers. In Eid-ul-Azha, Orsha-starrer 'Priyotomo Bhalobasa' was viewers' choice drama. Therefore, her acting was also appreciated in drama 'Prem Manobik Boma', directed Arif A Ahnaf. Orsha-starrer last mentionable work was Sokal Ahmed directed serial 'Bhodropara'.







