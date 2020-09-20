Elli AvrRam looks ravishing in red suit



Elli AvrRam is one of the hottest actress and item girls of Bollywood, the Swedish starlet has been known for her graceful dance moves and sexy looks. She has a vivid and wild fashion sense that always makes her more tantalizing; she also has a vast fan following on social media.







The Malang actress recently shared a post on Instagram that will make her fans go awe. The throwback post shows a pic and a video of the beautiful lady playing with an adorable Fendi that she met in France apparently. The actress is donned in a stunning red suit and skirt paired with a tube top and a matching beret hat.







She captioned the picture, "I always dreamt of being gifted a cute baby dog, every Christmas and birthday, I waited for that surprise to happen....but it never did! God had other plans...instead my little Charles babu walked into my life, and if I ever decide to give him a sibling, it'll definitely be like cute little Fendi, I met in France, during my shoot so so cute!"





