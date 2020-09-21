Anurag reveals Parineeti refused to work with Sushant



Anurag Kashyap is renowned for his unapologetic statements. And in a recent interview, he revealed some information about the late SSR's rigorous journey in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues to be a part of a heated debate. The debate has shed light on nepotism, drug abuse in Bollywood, and many more. And Kashyap's comments make it far clearer.





As per Pinkvilla's reports, Anurag Kashyap revealed in his interview that he was in talks to work with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. However, it was one such instance where he'd be hosted by the star. But what are more appalling is his comments regarding Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput.







Anurag Kashyap reveals Parineeti wasn't interested working with the late star then, citing the reason that Sushant was a television actor. When approached by Kashyap about the film, Parineeti said, "I don't want to work with a television actor".







This is how Kashyap recalls the incident. Furthermore, Kashyap stated nobody knew what Sushant was going through. Saying, "People who would meet him would say Sushant Singh Rajput is a great boy, who behaves very well, who is sensitive, and who is nice. But he would just ghost and disappear."





