Sanjida to play lead role in 'Dokkhinayoner Din'



One of the most popular models and award winning television actors in Bangladeshi entertainment scene is Sanjida Preeti. She came up through her works in the theatre, where she performed profusely. She started working at a very young age. Not only as a television and theatre actor but also her involvement in singing, dancing and modeling garnered her much acclaim.







Recently she signed up to play the lead role in Afsana Mimi directed 'Dokkhinayoner Din'. This drama is being made for Bangladesh Television. Renowned fiction writer Shawkat Ali has already completed the screenplay of the play from his novel 'Dokkhinayoner Din'.



Last Friday Sanjida Preeti participated in a meeting at BTV office with other cast and crew of the drama where the issue of beginning the shooting and other issues was discussed.In the drama, Sanjida Preeti will be seen playing the role of Rakhi who tries to live her life according to principle but often faces obstacles of immorality.







Other than Sanjida Preeti the drama will also feature Swagata, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Anisur Rahman Milon, FA Naim, Sushoma Sarkar, Rajib Salekin and many others.Sanjida Preeti has been a part of some big productions such as 'Sporsher Baire', 'Kachher Manush', 'Doll's House', 'Poush Faguner Pala' and many others.







