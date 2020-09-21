It takes a lot of work to be a star: Ellie Goulding



Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards in the past. The road to stardom has not been easy for the singer, who admits not always having a huge amount of confidence.





"I think I wanted to be a singer when I was 14. I don't really remember much from then. I think I was always singing, always playing the guitar, writing music and imagining myself performing. But I didn't have huge amount of confidence so that was something I had to build and work on. It wasn't like I was born just to be a star. It takes a lot of work on you to eventually get used to that kind of attention and spotlight," Ellie told IANS in an interview.





Looking back at her musical journey, which professionally began with the release of her debut album "Lights" 10 years ago, she shared: "I really cherish writing music for no one but myself, and not feeling any obligation to please anyone. In a sense, I was a poor student but I was also making music that I really loved, that I was very passionate about."





"You know you can get lost a little bit along the way, and I think it's kind of a journey where every single thing is amplified -- especially when you end up being in the public eye, everything becomes a bit stranger. You are trying to be a performing artiste but also a writer.







Everything is just made that bit bigger, and so it has definitely been a testing journey where I have had to find a balance between being humble and having confidence. It's been a very colorful and magical journey but I feel I have come out of it really feeling grateful for the experiences, for my fans and just to be able to do what I love. I have a lot of gratitude for that," added the "Love me like you do" hitmaker.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments