Tanjib's new music video 'Mon Posh Manena'



Popular singer and composer of present time is Tanjib Sarowar. He has been working diligently with music since the beginning of his career. And with his efforts and hard work he has also gained the recognition of the audience. In that continuation he has rendered the new song 'Mon Posh Manena'.







He wrote the new song himself and also composed the melody. The music of the song has been arranged by Sajid Sarkar. In the meantime, the music video of the song has been shot in a beautiful location in Kuakata. Tanjib said, "We had to shoot at different locations in Kuakata at the risk of our lives.







Any major accident could happen any time. With the aim of making a great music video with so many challenges, the audience can also enter the story with a song. The audience will hear the song on two scales, my throwing in the song and my voice. I hope the listeners will find me different in this song."





Zahirul Islam Sohail, the head of CD Choice, said that the song will be released on CD Choice's YouTube channel next November. Mentionable, Tanjib's favorite songs are by Habib, Minar and Pritom.

