Chanchal's 'Taqdeer' coming soon in Hoichoi



National Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury has been busy coming out of the lockdown phase and worked in dramas and completed his work of 'Paap Punno' by Gias Uddin Selim. Later on,he also worked in 'Noshu Villain Ashol Villain' opposite to Shahnaz Khushi directed by Sagar Jahan. He also worked in a number of other dramas during the Eid time.





Later on, he recently signed up to work in a TVC along with Nova under the direction of Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. But news came from Chanchal recently in a new way.Chanchal starrer 'Taqdeer' is going to be released in Hoichoi. For their fourth year, the OTT platform unveiled a fresh slate of 25 new originals and 'Taqdeer is one of these 25 originals.







Created in Bangladesh, 'Taqdeer' stars popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury essaying the role of a man, who gets entangled in a murder scandal, after discovering a dead body in his freezer. The show has been created by Syed Ahmed Shawki and Saleh Sobhan Auneem.







Regarding this Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder of Hoichoi, shared that the last three years have been the most rewarding years of his life. He also mentioned how the coronavirus-induced lockdown helped them realise the importance of churning content.Mentionable, Chanchal Chowdhury began his journey in theatre, before carving a space for himself in television and films and also in television and online commercials.





