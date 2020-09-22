Taylor Swift's 'Betty' makes live debut



Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to the stage - for the first time in seven years - at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2020 to deliver her country-tinged folklore track "Betty." Swift released "Betty Live from the 2020 ACM" on all platforms Friday. The cover art features the star as she was during the performance, sitting on a stool with a black acoustic guitar in a sequined turtleneck.







On Taylor's 2020 album "Folklore," there are a collection of three songs that refer to a teenage love triangle. These three love songs explore the love triangle from all three people's perspectives at different times in their lives. The first two songs in the trio are "Cardigan" and "August."







"Betty" is the third song to complete the triangle, and the lyrics are from the perspective of James - a 17-year-old boy who cheated on the title character Betty with another girl. James tries to apologize to Betty by using his immaturity as an excuse for his behavior towards her, and for cheating. Taylor swift went into more detail about the track on Country Radio.



