Masum, Mili viewers' choice father, mother of present time



Masum Bashar and Mili Bashar got popularity to play the roles of father and mother in TV dramas at present. They are not only husband and wife on the screen but also in real life.







They started their acting journey in 1977 through theatre troupe, Dhaka Theatre. Under the banner of this group they performed together in Selim Al Deen scripted and Nasir Uddin Yousuff Bachchu directed play 'Shakuntala,' Muntasir Fantasy' and Prof Abdus Selim's translated play titled 'Our Country's Good,' directed by Humayun Kabir Himu.





Masum tied the nuptial knot with Mili on July 30 in 1982. Later at one stage, they went abroad and in 2012 returned to country. During that time with Afzal Hossain's suggestion and co-operation both Masum and Mili started acting again.







After acting eight years, they have become successful father-mother on the screen. Recently they got appreciation to act in Safayet Mansur Rana directed drama 'Moddhyonayok.' Masum and Mili Bashar first acted together in Mostafa Kamal Raz directed film 'Jodi Ekdin.'





After releasing the film, they got appreciation from the viewers for their acting. Then they worked together in late Saidul Anam Tutul's film 'Kalbela' and Tanvir Mokammel's film 'Rupsha Nodir Bankey.' These two films are waiting to release now.





Now they are working together in NTV's Ezaz Munna directed ongoing serial 'Shohorali.' They have started new works in Rasheda Akter Lajuk's serial 'Poribar' and Imdadul Haque Khan's serial 'Natai Ghuri.'





