Jaya Ahsan to star in a feature film based on Covid-19



Bangladeshi National Film Award winner actress and producer Jaya Ahsan who works mostly in Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali films. Recently has taken part in a shooting of a feature film based on Covid-19, while the country was at the peak of the pandemic.The actress announced the news of the untitled movie through a Facebook post on Sunday night. Jaya Ahsan said "We shot the film when the pandemic was at its peak. It felt quite unreal".





"While staying at home with constant fear and anxiety during the early days of the virus outbreak, I got a call from Piplu R Khan. He wanted to shoot a short film with me, which turned into a feature film later on," Jaya added.





Reluctant to comment on the film right now, the Director Piplu R Khan said to The Business Standard, "Coming from an advertising background, I am still new to film-making. Thus, I would prefer to wait for the film to be completed."The film has been produced by Jaya's C Te Cinema and Abu Shahed Emon's Box Office Multimedia and directed by Piplu R Khan. Piplu and Nusrat Mati wrote the screenplay.

