Peya's short film 'Paap'





Jannatul Ferdous Peya is a renowned face in the media industry. She has made her name not only as an actor but also as a model. Primarily pursuing her career as a lawyer she garnered much acclaim for her debut film 'Chorabali'. Recently, she has acted in a short film titled 'Paap'. Here, the internationally renowned actress has paired up with AK Azad Ador. He started his journey in the showbiz by becoming the champion of the second season of 'Emami Fair and Handsome' competition. This is the first time they have worked together. It is directed by Yasser Arafat Jewel and comprises a different story. It is said that it will be released on an OTT platform very soon. In this regard, Peya said, "It is an entirely new and original story. But I have a lot in common with its character in real life. So it wasn't that difficult for me to act the part. I got the story of 'Paap' just a week before the shoot happened. My character is an independent girl from the city. Hope everybody likes it."





Leave Your Comments