NCB to reportedly summon Deepika in Bollywood drug probe



As the case of Bollywood drug related case becomes more complicated day by day, it seems Deepika Padukone will be the next big actress to be summoned in the drug investigation case.





According to reports by Times Now, Narcotics Control Bureau has retrieved WhatsApp chat conversations in which Deepika's name has come up with the initials that start with 'D.' She reportedly asked for hash and other banned substances from another person named 'K.'







While D has allegedly been identified as Deepika Padukone, 'K' is Karishma who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee. The report also stated that Karishma, who manages Deepika, will be questioned tomorrow by the agency.





According to the report, the Whatsapp conversation between "D" and "K" revealed that D was allegedly asking for hash from an individual named 'K.' these conversations date back to 2017. It is during the same conversation in which the latter tells 'D' that she is at her house and that she can get the same from someone named Amit.







After that, 'D' clarifies that what she wants is hash and not weed. Both 'D' and 'K' also discuss the place where they were reportedly going to meet. As per a news report by Republic TV, actress Deepika Padukone is expected to issue an official statement after her name cropped up in the drug angle probed by the NCB.





Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at Deepika Padukone after her alleged involvement in the drug angle. The channel also stated that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be quizzed by the NCB. An NCB source revealed that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on Sara and Shraddha after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties with SSR.









---Agencies

