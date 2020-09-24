Shawon, Sharna's new drama 'Home Delivery'



Syed Zaman Shawon has come into discussion within very short time to work in good story based dramas, among the newcomer actors. He got popularity to act in many single episode plays.





On the other hand, among newcomer actresses, Sharna Lata did not get the opportunity to play the central role in any single episode drama. For the first time, she got the scope to act in the lead role against Shawon in a drama titled 'Home Delivery'.





Produced by Nazmul Roni, actor Tomal Mahbub gave direction of the play which story was written by Arifur Rahman Riaz. Shooting of the play was done at NR Media House in the capital's Uttara area recently. Shawon and Sharna Lata acted in roles of Rahat and Chumki respectively in the drama. Pirjada Harun, Reshmi, among others, also acted in other roles in the play.







While talking about acting in the play Shawon said, "Story of the drama revolves with our contemporary life and activities. It is based on exceptional story, so I agreed to work in the play. Main thing is that we, everybody enjoyed during shooting time. As Tomal Bhai is an actor, so we worked comfortably in the play. He is not only a good actor but also a visionary director."





Sharna Lata shared her feelings by this way, "At first, I give thanks to NR Media's Roni Bhai because he gave me the opportunity to act in this play as heroine. Secondly, I give thanks to director Tomal Bhai who tried his level best while giving direction of the play. Shawon Bhai will also get thanks because he co-operated me a lot overall while acting in the play. I am very much optimistic about the drama."





Shawon-starrer mentionable works of present time are 'Misunderstanding', 'Odvut Chheler Udvot Kando', 'Tonatunir Golpo', 'Stupid', 'Verified Bou', 'Love Ride', etc. Sharna Lata last performed as model in TVC of Grameen Phone. She got appreciation for acting in last Eid's dramas.

