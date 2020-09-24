Abu Jayed tests positive, Saif negative

Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi. -Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that all players barring one have tested negative for COVID-19 from tests conducted on 22 September 2020.Ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka series in mind, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is doing everything positive as the first official COVID-19 test of the cricketers was held on Tuesday.





Samples were collected from 27 cricketers called up to the Bangladesh Team Skill Camp with test results of 26 returning negative. However new-ball seamer Abu Jayed Rahi has tested positive for coronavirus. The medical unit of Bangladesh Cricket Board is treating Rahi in isolation at the National Cricket Academy. "Pace bowler Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has reported positive for COVID-19.





He will receive treatment in isolation for COVID as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course." "BCB Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said:

Meanwhile, Banglad-eshi right-handed opener Saif Hassan has finally tested negative for Covid-19. He had tested positive twice in the last two weeks.





Saif is now all set to join the skill training camp of the national side at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the Sri Lanka tour after his Tuesday's test result came out negative. "I was tested positive 14 days ago and later I went into self-isolation. Now, I've tested negative.





My parents and my sister did a lot for me. I even forgot at one point that I was Covid-19 positive. They did everything they could for me. I'm really grateful to have them. Thanks to all of you who've supported me. And also a big thanks to those who prayed for me





. I will return to the field pretty soon," Saif wrote on his verified Facebook page. BCB earlier tested the players and support staff twice where Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee was tested positive for coronavirus.







The Tigers' skill training is going on at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Where three cricketers; Apart from Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi and Liton Das, all the other 24 have joined on Wednesday.







The skill training of Team Tigers has been going on in Mirpur since last Sunday. Till Tuesday, 18 cricketers were training with the bat and ball. The other 11 were in isolation at the national team cricket academy.





The newcomers to Wednesday's practice were; Nayeem Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Saif Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin.





With the three-match Test series approaching fast, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has instructed the BCB to conduct two COVID-19 tests before leaving Dhaka. Accordingly, the first test was held on Tuesday. The second will be held on September 25.

