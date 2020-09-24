Rural Electrification Board fully covers 461 upazilas



Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has accomplished hundred percent electrification in 461 upazilas under 80 Palli Bidyut Samities. In order to provide electricity to every house of the country under the 100 percent electricity coverage program within the Mujib Borsho, BREB is working heart and soul, stated a press release issued on Sunday.





BREB succeeded to end its expansion work in August on equal terms with the target it set earlier marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister already inaugurated the 100% percent electricity coverage in 288 upazilas while 173 upazilas are waiting for inauguration.





Now, BREB is making the best of its efforts to bring 1,059 villages within the electricity coverage under its jurisdiction in the off-grid area within the Mujib Borsho. There were 2.40 lakh consumers in the area in which BREB will supply electricity coverage in three phases. In the first phase, electricity coverage in 646 villages will be completed by this month.





In the second phase, 384 villages will come under the coverage by October 2020. BREB uses submarine cable to connect these 1,030 villages with the main grid while the rest 29 remote villages will get electricity with solar grid by the end of 2020.





For transforming the country into a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) as envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Ghore Ghore Bidyut' program was initiated to enhance rural electrification.Despite a number of drawbacks, it has become possible to extend the power coverage because of the directives and constant support from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BREB officialscommented.





BREB invited educational institutions, district-upazila level public and private offices and village dwellers to apply for electricity.To get the connection, consumers are requested to contact Palli Bidyut directly and pay the fixed fees.According to BREB, 'Durjog e Alor Guerilla' team is working very hard to ensure electricity for around 30 million people from all walks of life across Bangladesh.





