Vivo Y20 now in Bangladesh



Vivo, a Chinese multinational technology company, launched a new smartphone of its Y series Vivo Y20 with a 5000mAh powerful battery in Bangladesh market on September 23, according to a press release.





Bangladeshi users can buy this smartphone from now. The price of Vivo Y20 is Tk 14,990. Vivo added recently developed Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 in this phone which will ensure efficient performance along with battery long battery backup. This technology will provide an experience of up to 16 hours movie streaming and 11 hours online gaming with just one-time charge.







Vivo added 'eye protection mode' technology in the 6.51-inch display of Y20. This technology will protect the eyes from the damage caused by looking at the display for a long time.Vivo has also added ultra-gaming mode in Vivo Y20. As a result, users will get a pro standard gaming experiences from this smartphone.





Side fingerprint technology is another feature of this smartphone. Vivo is the first to use side fingerprint technology in the mid-range budget device. This side fingerprint technology is capable to unlock onscreen and offscreen at 0.22 second and 0.37 second respectively.







The phone has a 4GB RAM and a 64 GB ROM-which can be expanded up to 256 GB. The phone has one 8 megapixel camera on the front and three on the back. The rear cameras are 13, 2 and 2 megapixels respectively.Vivo Y20 smartphone is now available in two colours; Obsidian black and Nebula blue.

