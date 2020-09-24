Arnob renders another Rabindra Sangeet





Vocalist Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is very popular in both sides of the Bengal border. But popularity does not touch this artiste in the slightest. That's why at the peak of his career, after releasing his sixth solo album 'Khoob Dub' in April 2015, he took a step back from the world of music. Since then, his singing and releases has become bit irregular.





Meanwhile, Arnob has been seen in a few live concerts. In the last Eid-ul-Fitr, Arnob sang a song titled 'Chorakata'. This time a new song was heard in Arnob's voice. Arnob and Sunidhi Nayak from West Bengal sang in a Rabindra Sangeet titled "Ei TO Tomar Alok Dhenu'.







The song was released on Sunidhi Nayak's YouTube channel on Wednesday. Prior to this, Arnob has given voice in more than one Rabindra Sangeet. Shayan Chowdhury Arnob was born in 1969 in Dhaka, Bangladesh but now lives in Santiniketan, Kolkata. He has rendered a number of some of the most appreciated magical numbers of the country namely, Tomar Jonno, Shey Je Boshe Ache, Hariye Giyechi, Bhalobasha Tarpor, Tui Ki Janishna, Majhe Majhe, Hok Kolorob, Tui Gaan Ga and many others.

