Mim, Tahsan's drama 'Hello Baby'



After a long hiatus due to the corona virus, the shooting sets are in full swing. In this situation, busy director Kajal Arefin Ome is shooting one drama after another. After 'Bachelor Point Season 2' and 'Sunglass' dramas, this time he is making 'Hello Baby'.





The good news is that actress Bidya Sinha Mim is acting under the direction of Ome for the first time through this drama. Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan is opposite Mim in this. There is also Ziaul Haque Palash AKA 'Kabila'.





Ome said that the shooting of the drama has started from September 21 in Mirzapur, Tangail. 'Hello Baby' is about the story of two couples. Although not a very serious story, some serious tropics are being brought out through humor. Tahsan and Mim broke the six-month break caused by coronavirus by shooting this drama.







Mim said, "I didn't want to return to work right after Eid. I had a wonderful time with my family. And I wanted to take a little time off which is why I haven't been back in a while. But now I am working with caution even after returning to work. I want to work with a little gap, not at a streatch." The shooting team is shooting very carefully, said the director Ome. In addition to observing the necessary hygiene rules, everyone is taking part in the shooting with utmost caution.



'Hello Baby' will also be aired on Club Eleven Entertainment's YouTube channel after being aired on television, the director said.







