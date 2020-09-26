Mahiya Mahi going to Maldives for shoot



Popular superstar Mahiya Mahi is going to the Maldives. It is learned she is travelling there to stay for five or so days for a shooting. The matter has been confirmed by Anonno Mamun, the director of the movie 'Nabab LLB'.





She is being accompanied by Shakib Khan on the way and will be present there for shooting also. Shakib Khan was out of work for seven months due to corona. He returned to work on September 10 by shooting the movie 'Nabab LLB'.

The director of the movie Anonno Mamun said that two songs and an action scene will be shot in the Maldives. Usually the song scenes are seen outside the country. But this time action is also being kept as well. They will fly to the Maldives in the first week of October.







Anonno Mamun further said, "We could not bring in outside crews because of corona. We needed that for the action scene. So a team from India is going to the Maldives. From here we are going there. Moreover, the screenplay of the movie also has the subject of action outside the country."



Shakib Khan is playing the role of a lawyer in 'Nabab LLB'. Mahi is a lawyer's assistant. On the other hand, Mamun is reluctant to say anything about the character of Sporshia. This is the second film starring Shakib Khan and Mahiya Mahi. They first acted together in the 2013 film 'Bhalobasa Aajkal' directed by late PA Kajal.







