Deepika interrogated about 2017 drug chats

Deepika Padukone's name emerged recently in the Bollywood drug nexus leaving the conscious sections shocked. The actress has now been summoned by the NCB in connection with the same.







Not only Deepika, but her manager Karishma Prakash has also been summoned by the agency. For the unversed, the actress came under the scanner after the recovery of a few of her alleged chats with Prakash in which the two of them were interacting about banned substances like hash and maal.





The 'Chhapaak' actress appeared before the agency on September 25. As per a report by Republic TV, she was questioned about the 2017 drug chats including the alleged payments that she made for them.







She had earlier asked for exemption from NCB probe till Friday owing to ill-health. NCB sources have also reportedly stated that they will not rule out video recording while talking about the viral video of the alleged drug party.





As per the same report, the actress might have to write down her answers during the interrogation. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has reached Mumbai along with husband Ranveer Singh a little while back.







Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan have also arrived in the city for the same purpose. The NCB has also summoned the two actresses including Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the alleged drug angle.







