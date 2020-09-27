Bangabandhu's memories highlighted in 'Our Road to Freedom'



Heritage traveler Eliza Binte Elahi has created the travel documentary 'Our Road to Freedom'. In a 20-minute travel documentary, Eliza highlights the places in Bangladesh where the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu is intertwined and, which are of special importance in Bangladesh's freedom struggle.





Elijah Bint Elahi's travels and descriptions include Tungipara, the birthplace and burial ground of Bangabandhu, Dokhla Rest House in Madhupur Forest, Tangail, which bears the memory of the drafting of the Constitution, Mujibnagar Complex in Meherpur, Central Jail, Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka and various places related to March 7. "Our Road to Freedom has been made to bring the historical places, which are of special importance in our national life, to the present and future generations," said Eliza. The documentary also emphasizes on the state maintenance of those places.





Eliza Bint Elahi has already traveled to 49 countries and 64 districts of Bangladesh. She is working on heritage travel in Bangladesh. She expressed her desire to make more documentaries in the future about the historical events, places and personalities of the country.





The travel documentary 'Our Road to Freedom' has been produced by 'Quest'. It will be broadcast on Deepto TV on September 27 at 5:30 pm on World Tourism Day.

Leave Your Comments