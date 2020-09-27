

Two films are being made in the near future on Pritilata Waddedar, the first female martyr to sacrifice her in the anti-British freedom struggle. One is a private initiative; the other is a government aided production.





On Thursday morning, it was learned that Pori Moni is playing the role of Pritilata in the film to be made through private initiative. By noon, it was confirmed that Nusrat Imrose Tisha is to act in the title role of the government-funded film. And Manoj Pramanik will be seen in the role of revolutionary Ramkrishna Biswas.





The announcement was made at a ceremony of the film at the Bangladesh Film and Publication Department on September 24 at 12 noon. This grant film is being made based on the novel 'Bhalobasha Pritilata' by fiction writer Selina Hossain. The film is produced and directed by Pradip Ghosh.





Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud was the chief guest in the program. Chattogram University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shirin Akhtar was the special guest at the program.





Producer Pradip said, "The film is being made with the history of the wonderful and courageous coup d'etat of the revolutionaries of Chattogram in present day Bangladesh for the independence of their country. We will start shooting very soon. The plan is to start work from the first week of October." It is learned that besides Tisha and Manoj, Mannan Hira, Mrinmoyi Rupkatha, Kamruzzaman Topu and many others are going to act various characters of the film. In the 2019-20 financial years, 'Bhalobasha Pritilata' received a government grant.

