Indonesian GM Susanto seals title



Indonesian GM Susanto Megaranto sealed the title of Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess Tourney, which concluded on Saturday.





The 2517-rated Grandmaster, who led the table since the opening round -- either solo or joint - beat Indian GM SL Narayanan and Iranian GM Amin Tabatabei in Buchholtz tiebreak system after all three of them finished on seven points each from nine rounds, reports agency. SL Narayanan settled for the second position while Tabatabei finished third. Five players finished on 6.5 points each while six players, including Bangladesh's FM Subrato Biswas, FM Mohammad Javed and IM Abu Sufian finished on six points.







They were accommodated separate positions on the basis of tie-break, with Subrato finishing 12th, Javed on 14th and Sufian 15th. GM Surya Sekhar Ganguly of India, the highest rated player in this tournament with a rating point of 2646, finished 10th. Bangladesh's highest-rated player, GM Ziaur Rahman, finished in 22nd position with five points.





Seventy-four players, including 49 from Bangladesh, representing 14 countries took part in the nine-round Swiss league basis three-day competition from September 24-26 to mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Participating countries are: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, Iran, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bangladesh.



Leave Your Comments