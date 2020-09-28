TV channels to air 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' today

Poster of 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' -Collected



'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale', a docudrama depicting the trials and tribulations prime minister Sheikh Hasina went through following the assassination of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened on different television channels on Monday, reports BSS.





The docudrama will be aired on a number of television channels including Bangladesh Television today September 28 marking Sheikh Hasina's birthday, said a press release of Centre for Research and Information on Saturday.





'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' will be aired on Bangladesh Television at 3:00 pm, Ekushey TV at 12:05 pm, Ekattor TV and Channel-i at 3:00 pm, Gazi Television at 3:00 pm, DBC at 4:00 pm, Somoy TV at 5:00 pm, Desh TV at 5:30 pm, Bangla TV at 8:50pm, Bijoy TV at 9:30 pm, and Maasranga Television at 11:00 pm, the release added.





'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' premiered at Star Cineplex on November 15. Following its screening at Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Modhumita Cinema Hall and Silver Screen, the docudrama reigned the box office for two weeks in a row. It was later screened in 35 cinemas across the country.





CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, produced the docudrama directed by Piplu Khan of Apple Box Films, while music has been done by Debojyoti Mishra.

Leave Your Comments