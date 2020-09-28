Third IOM-chartered flight to bring back Bangladeshis from Libya Tuesday









Arrangements have been made to bring back Bangladeshis who have been stranded or staying in Libya but willing to return home by a chartered flight on September 29. It will be the third such flight this month.





“A chartered flight of IOM, carrying the Bangladeshi expatriates, would take off from Mitiga International Airport for home on Tuesday,” Bangladesh Embassy in Libya said in a press release. Mitiga is the main airport in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.





It also urged the Bangladeshis, who have already submitted their luggage to IOM representatives at the embassy, to take necessary preparations in this regard.





They were requested to be present at the embassy premises at 7:30am on Tuesday. Later, a bus would carry them to the airport around 9:30am.





All were asked to wear masks and gloves.





Two earlier flights in September brought back a total of 323 Bangladeshis, including some who were rescued at sea after trying to cross to Europe.

Leave Your Comments