NCB's new target Hrithik, Shahid



After Deepika Padukone, male actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal among others are likely to be summoned by the NCB. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case took a flip when the drugs angle got associated with it. After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, numerous names have come up surrounding the drug racket.







Some of the names that have astonished everyone include Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Now, the buzz is that the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar is shifting towards Hrithik Roshan and the superstar can be called for a round of questioning into the Bollywood-Drugs Mafia nexus.







It is said that the actor, who reportedly took an interval from films in 2017 for a health detox, had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for some other reason. The NCB is reportedly trying to access Hrithik's medical reports from the hospital. According to NCB sources, the names of Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal have also come up besides Hrithik.





Deepika Padukone's name came forward in the investigation during talent manager Jaya Saha's interrogation. The NCB retrieved chats of people with initials D and K. Later, it was alleged that the D in the chats is Deepika Padukone, and K is her manager Karishma Prakash.In the viral screenshots, D is seen asking K for 'maal'. The chats date back to October 2017.





Leave Your Comments