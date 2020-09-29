DIMFF 2021 extend film submission date



Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2021 (DIMFF) has announced that they are extending their film submission date for the enthusiastic participants.The DIMFF film submission has been extended till Thursday, 29 October, 2020. The process of film submission is film freeway that one can find easily through their website: www.dimff.net, reported by the press release.





"Till the first deadline of DIMFF 2021 film submissions we have got 167 films from 23 countries in three categories and we hope we will get more films in the new deadline", happily announced by DIMFF Film Submission manager Mohammed Farhad Hossain Fahad, who is looking after the film submission processes.







This festival has three categories; Screening, Competition and One Minute Film. This year for the first time, DIMFF 2021 adds an award on Screening category, the "DIMFF Best Film Award". Anyone from any place around the world with no age limitation can submit their film in the Screening category, and the film length can be of any duration. In the Competition category, only university students can submit their film with a maximum 10 minutes long; the best film from this category will receive "Cinemascope Best Film".





For the school going students from 1 to 12 grades, DIMFF has introduced the "One-minute film" category, which can be the 1-minute length with titles and credits and the best film from this category will get "ULAB Young Filmmaker" award.







It is also mandatory to add English subtitle in films, and one director can submit at least two films in this festival.Every year after the regular submission date is over, DIMFF extended their deadline so that they can accommodate as many films as they can with a minimal late submission fee.







The purpose of this extension also ensures a fair chance to the university students as well as the first time indie filmmakers to showcase their talent on this platform after gathering filmmaking experience through multiple workshops DIMFF offers throughout the semesters. The 7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2021 has started its film submission process from 3rd April, 2020 and the festival's curtain will rise on 26 & 27 February 2021.

Leave Your Comments