Tigers wish PM on her birthday



The Bangladesh cricketers wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her 74th birthday on Monday, saying that her dynamic leadership, vision and dedication continue to inspire them, BSS report.





"Happy birthday.. the architect of Bangabandhu's dream Sonar Bangla Honoruable Prime Minister Deshratna Sheikh Hasina. I wish you good health and long life," former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, wrote on his Facebook page along with posting a photo of him and the premier.Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan termed Sheikh Hasina as the architect of developed and stronger Bangladesh as he wrote: "Wishing you many many happy returns on your special day."





Shakib added: "Her (premier) undying love, hard work and dedication for the country inspire us to be the very best versions of ourselves so we can also help in making Bangladesh a prosperous and stronger country. May you continue to live a long and healthy life to guide our nation forward.





Happy Birthday, our beloved Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina!" Dashing opener Tamim Iqbal wished the premier, terming her as inspiration to "all of us". "Your leadership, vision and dedication continue to inspire us all … wishing a very happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." Mushfiqur Rahim also came up wishing her healthy and happy life.





"Happy birthday to our beloved honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina …I pray to almighty for your healthy and happy life," he said. Senior all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad wished PM by writing: "Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister. I wished you healthy and long life." The 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was celebrated across the country on Monday.





