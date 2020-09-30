JS body for development, beautification of Ramna Park



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works Ministry on Tuesday recommended to complete infrastructural development of Ramna Park and beautification of its lake as per the original design.The recommendation was made at the 12th meeting of the committee chaired by its chairman Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, in the Sangsad Bhaban, reports BSS.





Committee members state minister Sharif Ahmed, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Bazlul Haque Harun, Md Zillul Hakim, Md Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, Syeda Johra Alauddin and Begum Farida Khanam joined the meeting. Members of the committee greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday and sought her healthy and long life.





The release added that the committee also recommended starting modernization work of United Nations (UN) Park in Panchlaish residential area, one of the recreation centres in Chattagram, as Chattagram City Corporation has given no objection certificate. The committee recommended to the ministry for taking necessary steps to construct residential buildings for government employees by vacating lands owned by the Public Works Department at Tejgaon.





The meeting also held discussions on the construction work of a multi-storey commercial cum residential building at GEC intersection in Chittagong on public-private partnership (PPP) method with proper coordination between the National Housing Authority and the PPP Authority. The meeting also expressed deep shock at the death of Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.Secretary, chief engineer of Public Works Department, RAJUK chairman, National Housing Authority chairman and officials concerned were present at the meeting.

