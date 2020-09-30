Kazi Shoma coming with new song 'Babua babua'



Singer Kazi Shoma has been engaged with music for many days. She got praise for rendering songs in and outside the country. She has an inner want to render an original song. But she could not do it for various reasons.





Before Corona pandemic she wanted to fulfill her desire. During pandemic she is coming with her new song titled 'Babua babua'. Anik Sahan has composed the song, while he has also arranged its music. Music video of the song was done at Floor No 1 of BFDC recently.







Noted dance director Habib Rahman has made music video of the song. Kazi Shoma took part in shooting of the video from 10:00am to till late night. While talking about her first original song Kazi Shoma said, "With Allah's blessing I am going to release my first original song.





My inspiration of music is Runa Laila Madam. With her love I have become today's singer. I basically perform in stage shows, so dance gets priority in my rendered songs. I believe viewers will enjoy my new song. During shooting at BFDC, I got huge inspiration from all. After editing, I will release the song. Now I am not performing in stage show. After improving the corona situation, I will start to perform on the stage."



