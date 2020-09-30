Mosharraf, Mamo's special drama 'Mon Dorja'

Two popular actors of the time Mosharraf Karim and Zakia Bari Mamo, have acted in the special drama 'Mon Dorja' under the direction of talented drama right and director Sagar Jahan.







The two took part in the shooting of the drama at different locations in Uttara of the capital last Sunday and Monday. A few days ago, Mosharraf Karim and Mamo worked together in a web series. However, it is under the direction of another director. Musharraf Karim is a little more optimistic about this story written by Sagar Jahan.







Musharraf Karim said, "I have acted in many dramas under the direction of Sagar and I have received a lot of response for acting in most of the dramas. The story of this drama is a very mysterious story.





There are many twists in the story. I have a song that I wrote, this story is very similar to that song. And my co-star in this drama is Mamo, undoubtedly a very good actress. In addition, I have acted in several dramas with her. We will do much better in the future."





Zakia Bari Mamo said, "Sagar Jahan Bhai is a very well-rounded director. He made the drama with full preparation for the production of a drama and all the arrangements during the production. I have acted in several dramas under his direction.





His storytelling style is really different, it is easy to tell that it is Sagar Jahan's drama. And the only thing I will say about my co-star Mosharraf Bhai is that to me Mosharraf Karim is great actor and then much more can be said about him." 'Mann Dorja' will be aired on a satellite channel soon and later on a YouTube channel, said the director.







Leave Your Comments