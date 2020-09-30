Cricket in NZ to resume with series against West Indies

New Zealand are set for an exciting summer of international cricket. -ICC

The Black Caps are set to mark the start of a busy 2020/21 home season with a series against West Indies in November, while the White Ferns are pencilled in to host England in February.





The international season in New Zealand will get under way with a three-match men's T20I series against West Indies, set to begin on 27 November at Eden Park. Following the T20Is, the sides will play two Tests as part of the ICC World Test Championship.





That series will be followed by visits from Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh. The series against Pakistan will also feature three T20Is, starting 18 December, followed by two ICC World Test Championship matches, including a Boxing Day Test at Mount Maunganui. New Zealand, placed fourth on the points table at present, will hope to utilise home advantage to climb up the ranks.





Australia are expected to arrive in February for a five-match T20I series before Bangladesh round off the men's season with a tour in March. The final two tours are pending government approval, but NZC CEO David White is confident of being granted the green light in due course.





With two ICC Men's T20 World Cups scheduled in the next two years, the schedule prioritises the shortest format of the game. The upcoming schedule features ODI matches only against Bangladesh. The three-match series will mark the beginning of New Zealand's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The sides will then play three T20Is.



"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons - international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times," said David White.





The White Ferns will play the visiting England side in February and March. NZC are also in discussions with regards to a visit from Australia Women. The White Ferns side is currently involved in a three-match T20I series in Australia that is followed by three ODIs.



NZ 2020-21 SEASON







5th T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga





27 November, 20201st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland29 November, 20202nd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga30 November, 20203rd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga03 December - 07 December1st Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton11 December - 15 December2nd Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington18 December1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland20 December2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton22 December3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier26 December-30 December1st Test, Bay Oval, Tauranga3 January-7 January2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch22 February1st T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch25 February2nd T20I, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin3 March3rd T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington5 March4th T20I, Eden Park, Auckland7 March