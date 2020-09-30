Under-19 Cricket squad report in Mirpur



The Bangladesh Under-19 team will begin their skill training camp on October 1 at BKSP to kick-start their mission for the 2022 Youth World Cup. The selected 28 cricketers, who called up for the camp, have reported at the Krira Palli in Mirpur on Tuesday. They will have to undergo COVID-19 tests today.





Those who are negative will leave for BKSP on October 1 at noon."All 28 people reported in Mirpur. Tomorrow (today) is their Covid-19 test. I hope to get everyone's report before noon on October 1. Those who are negative will leave for BKSP by noon." BCB Game Development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar said on Tuesday.





The skill training camp will continue for three weeks but it can be extended to four weeks. Bangladesh, which is the defending champions of U19 World Cup, initially formed the team with 47 members who did a four-week residential camp at the BKSP.



The camp began on August 23 and lasted until September 18. In these four weeks, the players had played seven warm-up matches in one-day format. However, four matches have been reduced to 30 overs due to the inclement weather.





According to the performances of the players, the BCB trimmed the squad to 28 members. Head coach Naveed Nawaz and trainer Richard Stonier have already returned to Dhaka to join the practice of the newly formed team. Naveed Nawaz returned on September 17 while Richard backed last week.





They are in quarantine upon their return to the country.During the camp, emphasis will be given on skills and conditioning, the primary squad members are also scheduled to play five 50-over matches on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 26.





The selected cricketers' are





Musfiq Hasan, Arif Ahmed Anik, Bayazid Miya Roman, Ashiqur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tareq, Ripon Mondal, and Mustakim Mia .





Spinners: Ahosun Habib Leon, Naimur Rahman Noyon and Ashraful Islam Siam.





Opening BatsmenMofizul Islam, Emon Ali, Iftekhar Hosssin Ifti, Habibur Shaikh Munna and Prantik Nawrose Nabil;Middle Order BatsmenShakib Shahriyer, Sohag Ali, Meherob Hasan , Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Khalid Hasan, Aich Mollah, and Ashraful Hasan Rihad Khan.Pace BowlersAll Rounders : Mesbah Ahmed Sana, Maksudur Rahman, Golsm Kibria, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Jillur Rahman and Zakaria Islam Shanta.