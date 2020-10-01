IBBL inaugurates 4 new branches

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam cutting a ribbon to inaugurate four branches from the bank's head office through a virtual platform on Tuesday. -AA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated its 358, 359, 360 & 361 branches at Bheramara in Kushtia, Khulshi in Chattogram, Kalai in Joypurhat and Ashulia in Dhaka respectively on Tuesday.







The bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam inaugurated the branches at virtual platform as the chief guest. High officials, executives of the bank, head of concerned zones and branches, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the local functions and were also connected with the head office program virtually.





IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam said, Bangladesh economy is a fastest growing in the world. While the entire economy of the world is severely affected during this Covid-19 pandemic, our economy is turning around under the farsighted & prudent leadership of our Prime Minister. Islami Bank has been playing a vital role to strengthen the economy and development of the country.







He said, Islami Bank has earned the trust of the common people by providing world-class banking service through its branch, sub-branch, agent outlet & technology-based products & services. Shari`ah compliance, honesty, sincerity & devotion of its employees and support of people created the strength of this bank. Now, IBBL provides its services anytime at everywhere with its own software, apps & wide network of ATM-CRM across the country, he added. He also advised the employees & Head of new Branches to earn the highest satisfaction of the clients and work for development of the life-standard of the common people in the concerned areas.

