Actor Tutul busy with Sohojpath School



Tutul Chowdhury is a theatre and TV drama actor, playwright and banker at a time. In childhood when he was school student, Tutul did not attend classes. For this reason, he was beaten by his elder brother Masud but nobody asked him why he didn't attend school. During that time he promised to set up a school where students can show their interests to come into school.





After earning money from his professional career, Tutul built up Sohojpath School in his own place backside of Dania University College in the capital's Shonir Akhra area on January 1 in 2018. Tutul is founding principal of the school. Students are studying there till Class-VI. Besides traditional learning, students are also learning music, recitation, dancing and drawing in the school.





While talking about his school Tutul said, "My childhood dream came into true throught establishing this school. There are 20 teachers in my school. Gurdians of the students informed me that their children do not miss classes despite having their illness. Everybody pray for me."





Tutul has already passed more than 18 years in his acting career. When he was student of HSC in 1988, Tutul first acted in a theatre play titled 'Todonto' under the banner of his elder brother late Masud Chowdhury formed theatre group, Gonochhaya. He stood the first position in 12th batch of Theatre School in 1996. Later, he got appreciation for acting in plays 'Meraj Fokirer Maa', 'Madhobi', Droho under the banner of Theatre.



