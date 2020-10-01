

To pay tribute to the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, noted classical and Nazrul artiste Ustad Yakub Ali Khan and his son singer and music director Yousuf Ahmed Khan have jointly released a less heard Nazrul song titled "Aamare bhulechho boley" recently.





Both father and son planned to release the song on the occasion of 44th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam on August 29. Due to corona pandemic, they couldn't do it. So, they released the song on YouTube channel of Yousuf Ahmed Khan, Y-Bits on September 26.





It is mentioned that under son Yousuf Ahmed Khan's direction his father Yakub Ali Khan rendered the song. JI Films made music video of the song. Shooting of the music video was done at Teota Zamindar Palace in Manikganj. Parbot Raihan was in cinematography.







While talking about the song Ustad Yakub Ali Khan said, "I am very much optimistic about new generation's singers and musicians. I respect to them to attach myself with such a nice Nazrul song. There are many outstanding creations of Kazi Nazrul Islam which yet not reached to all. For this initiative I give thanks to my wife and whole team of the song. They gave huge efforts honestly for it. I am with their all initiatives and will also remain in future."







Yousuf Ahmed Khan shared his feelings by this way, "As his child, father lent his voice for a Nazrul song under my music direction - it was really a fulfillment of my dream. Despite taking time during corona pandemic I could release the song on my YouTube channel - it gives me pleasure. Everybody pray for me."



