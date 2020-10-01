Shabnam Faria, Shariful Raj pair-up for web series 'Bilap'



'Cop Creation' the production house, popularly known for making 'Mission Extreme', has created a dark thriller web series titled 'Bilap'. The story and screenplay are written by Sunny Sanwar, the story and screenwriter of 'Dhaka Attack' and 'Mission Extreme' (part 1 and 2), and co-directed by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed. The web series will soon be streaming on the OTT platform Cinematic.





And for the first time in this web series, popular actress Shabnam Faria and renowned star of 'No Dorai' Shariful Raj have parried-up. The name of the web series is 'Bilap'. Its shooting has already ended.





The story of the web series revolves around the sudden and mysterious disappearances of a number of children, men and women in Dhaka city and at the same time a few tragic murders taking place. When the special team of the police could not find any clue of these crimes despite hundreds of attempts, the sub-inspector identified as extremely incompetent found relief in a horrible assassination plot.





Zakia Bari Mamo, Runa Khan, Lutfar Rahman George, Khairul Bashar, Maznun Mizan, Masum Bashar, Intekhab Dinar, Joy Raj, Samapti Masuk, Dipu Imam, Ehsan Rahman, Ashraful Ashish, newcomer Puja Cruze have also played important roles in 'Bilap'.







'Bilap' is Shabnam Faria's first web series, and at the same time she is going to pair-up with Shariful Raj for the first time. Writer and director Sunny Sanwar said, "Web series is taking an important place in the world media along with movies. Due to the aesthetic style of storytelling and the cinematic impression of the production technique, the interest of the viewers towards the web series is increasing day by day.







So based on the audience interest and market demand, we decided to create this web series called 'Bilap' for a local OTT platform called 'Cinematic' which is fast becoming popular. From now on, Cop Creation will regularly make movies as well as web series. " He added, "This web series, which follows a style of storytelling and production techniques, may be one of the most popular series in the country. I hope this harvest of our hard work will be able to win the hearts of the audience."





Shabnam Faria said, "I have never worked in a web series. After hearing its story, it seemed that I wanted to be a part of this story." Faisal Ahmed, another director of the web series, said, "I'm still not sure if it is a web series or film because in terms of story, screenplay, arrangement, we have made it as a fragmented movie, in which the audience will find a cinematic amazement." The web series is produced by Turn Communications, a subsidiary of Live Technologies.





