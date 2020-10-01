Mehazabien, Apurba's new drama 'Madhur Jharham'



Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba often takes to writing dramas himself and in that continuation the drama titled 'Madhur Jharham' has been directed by young talented screenwriter and director Mohidul Mohim from Apurba's story idea.







In the meantime, the shooting of the drama is almost over. In the drama, Apurba has played the role of music teacher of Mehazabien Chowdhury, the popular actress of the time.







Ziaul Faruq Apurba said, "Basically, this drama is a comedy. The drama tries to tell the story of the unadulterated comedy of two music lovers. However, the story of this drama is centered on learning songs with true respect and love for music. Let's see how the response is after the audience watches it."





Mehazabien Chowdhury said, "Director Mohidul Mohim writes excellent dialogues. As usual, this is exactly what happened in composing this drama. I really like the dialogues of the drama. I also like the idea of Apurba Bhaiya's story. The audience will see the two of us in a slightly different character. I hope the viewers will like the drama."





Director Mohidul Mohim said the drama will be aired on a satellite channel soon. Later on, the drama will be aired on CD Choice's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Apurba and Mehazabien Chowdhury will act in another drama under the direction of Rubel Hasan at the beginning of next month. Apurba and Mehazabien Chowdhury came into the limelight as a apir through the drama 'Boro Chhele' directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan.





Mentionable, Apurba has completed the work of the drama 'Toke Bhalobashi Ami' under the direction of Nazmul Rony. Among the popular dramas directed by Mohidul Mohim and starring Apurba-Mehazabien are 'Golapi Kamiz', 'Fashion', and 'Too Much Love' etc.







